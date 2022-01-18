In a new tell-all book released amid a feud, Jamie Lynn Spears claims Britney was “disturbed, paranoid, and erratic” during her breakdown.

In a new tell-all book, Jamie Lynn Spears claims Britney was “disturbed, paranoid, and erratic” during her breakdown.

Britney Spears was “disturbed, paranoid, and erratic” around the time of her breakdown, according to JAMIE Lynn Spears.

In her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, the 30-year-old admits that she felt “powerless to do anything” to assist the singer during this “difficult” period.

Britney was placed under involuntary conservatorship in February 2008, following a period of public breakdowns and personal problems.

After Britney was finally able to give testimony about what she’d been through and her current state after more than a decade, the case was finally dismissed last year by a judge.

Jamie Lynn’s book, which was released on Tuesday, details what led to Britney’s conservatorship, including claims that she was “disturbed” during that time.

Jamie Lynn and her mother considered living with Britney in Malibu while working on her Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, but ultimately decided against it.

“As much as we all wanted to be together,” the 30-year-old wrote, “it became increasingly obvious that something was off in Britney’s world.”

“I just assumed it was the fallout from her divorce [from Kevin Federline in 2007]and the media obsession with her at first,” Jamie Lynn continued.

“However, my normally sweet and free-spirited sister continued to transform into someone else—somewhat disturbed and paranoid.”

“Sometimes she would lash out for no apparent reason or ignore me,” she claimed.

Britney would invariably feel bad and apologize later.

“As far as I could tell, her chaotic life was devoid of any kind of structure or schedule.”

Britney needed help, but Momma insisted she was fine.”

Despite Britney’s alleged “emotional fluctuations,” Jamie Lynn said she and her family tried to keep it quiet because they believed it was “best for everyone.”

The youngest Spears sibling claimed she watched her sister go from being “fun-loving and sweet-natured” to being an “agitated woman” who had “lost her softness.”

Still, she blamed it solely on her “divorce and having two babies in the same year.”

Jamie Lynn claimed, “Even when we were sitting three feet away from each other, she became distant.”

“She was irritable, and her erratic behavior was concerning.”

Britney allegedly became “paranoid and erratic” to the point where she “took a large knife from the kitchen, pulled me along to my room, and she locked us both inside,” according to the actress.

“She put the knife in…,” Jamie Lynn added to her claim.

