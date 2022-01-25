In a new TikTok, Teen Mom Jade Cline slams ex-friend Kailyn Lowry and boasts, “you can’t f**k with me.”

In a new TikTok video, Jade Cline slammed her TEEN Mom co-star Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn slammed Jade last week after witnessing her and her rival Briana DeJesus “gang up” on Ashley Jones in a vicious fight on the Family Reunion spinoff series.

Jade appeared to hit back at her ex-friend Kailyn in her most recent TikTok after the mother of four called her out on her podcast.

Jade recently posted a video of herself mouthing some shady words to Kail in their new feud.

The 24-year-old rolled her eyes and appeared unfazed by her ex-friend as she stepped right up to the camera lens.

“Talking about some, ‘I don’t f**k with her,” she mouthed as the background audio shaded Kailyn.

“You are not allowed to f**k with me.”

Just put it out there.

“Don’t tell me you can’t f**k with me; you can’t.”

That’s why you’re upset.”

“(hashtag)relatable (hashtag)youcannotitwithus,” Jade wrote in the caption.

Fans were overjoyed to see her clap back at Kailyn after she slammed her on her podcast last week.

“Yes, sis! Say it louder!” one follower said.

“Yes, queen!” another wrote.

“You’re everything! Literally my favorite on the whole show!” said a third.

Briana, 27, Jade, and Ashley, both 24, got into a heated argument during the premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which turned nasty.

“I wrote down, ‘Jade is off the wall and I can’t stand her,” Kailyn said on her Coffee Convos podcast while critiquing the installment.

“I wrote down in my notes that Jade needs to shut up,” she continued.

This was about Briana and Ashley, not about you.”

“I just needed to let Briana handle her own s**t for a change,” the MTV star continued.

“But, on the other hand, Briana’s sister Brittany wasn’t there, and Briana doesn’t know how to handle anything without someone there to support her.”

“They ganged up on Ashley,” she concluded, “and I think Briana would’ve screamed something about me if I had been there.”

Kailyn’s feud with her nemesis Briana recently heated up when she responded to the mother of two’s claims that she was “intimidated” by her addition to the MTV franchise.

“That is the furthest thing from the truth,” Kailyn said during her Coffee Convos podcast.

Before Briana and her sister, Brittany, were cast, the TV star said she was “friendly” with them.

