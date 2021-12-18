Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, 8, flaunt creepy new looks after using special effects makeup in a new TikTok video.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North Kardashian have shared an odd new video from their (dollar)60 million mansion.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, the eight-year-old and her famous mother were seen wearing special effects makeup and prosthetics that covered their entire faces.

The video began with Kim, 41, and her daughter North posing in robes in front of a SpongeBob SquarePants song.

The video then cut to the pair peeling off heavy special effects makeup backwards, as if layering it on one by one.

In another video posted Thursday night, North was seen posing with similar makeup that covered her mouth.

The song “Positions” by Ariana Grande was playing.

North captioned a third photo of herself putting on the mouth-covering prosthetics, “Special-effects make-up.”

The mother-daughter duo debuted their @kimandnorth TikTok account in November.

Their bio reads, “Me and my bestie,” followed by, “Account managed by an adult.”

North, apparently without Kim’s knowledge, filmed a live TikTok on Sunday in which she live-streamed the inside of her home.

While she was sleeping, North entered Kim’s room and began filming her.

“Mom, I’m alive,” North told Kim.

She said, “No, stop.”

“You’re not allowed to,” he said just before the video cut.

Fans have jokingly linked North’s TikTok live and the new prosthetics videos.

“Kim is attempting to silence North for going live on TikTok,” one Twitter user wrote, referring to the video in which North’s mouth was covered in makeup.

Comments have been disabled for all of their videos.

Another fan theorized that Kim turned off comments because of the live stream.

“I’m crying at Kim’s TikTok comments being turned off because she was on live exposing em,” they wrote.

North recently gave fans a (more organized) tour of their (dollar)60 million mansion.

In that video, North narrated a doll play scenario with his brother Chicago.

As they performed, North filmed herself in the mirror of a pink vanity station next to her bed, giving fans a glimpse into her large monochrome pink bedroom.

The tour was captioned: “We’re having so much fun.”

Another viral video shows Kim, North, Saint, 6, and Chicago bobbing their heads to a hit song.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for a more natural look this time, going makeup-free.

Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, isn’t in any of the TikTok videos she and North have created.

She did, however, decorate her living room with Christmas ornaments and decorations, as well as a stocking for…

