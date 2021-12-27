In a new TikTok video, Penelope Disick debuts a fiery hairstyle.

In a new TikTok video, Penelope Disick debuts a fiery hair transformation.

Hello, brunette!

Penelope Disick, the 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, has swapped her brunette locks for a bright red ‘do, which she revealed to her and Kourt’s 2.8 million TikTok followers on Dec.

twenty-five.

Penelope sang along to HER’s “Could’ve Been” featuring Bryson Tiller, which was synced to the transformation video as she went from her natural brown to the fiery red.

Penelope offered a closer look at the process in a follow-up video, which showed a professional hairstylist applying the new color while she lip-synced from the animated series Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse: “It’s really not that bad.”

Only a little…shaping is required.

“I’m going to the salon!”

Penelope began the video by washing and drying her own hair, and she had her burgundy mane ready for the New Year in no time.

In fact, over the summer, Penelope dyed her hair a similar color.

Kourtney revealed the makeover on Instagram, captioning the photo with a series of fiery emojis.

Since joining the app, the couple has shared several videos featuring Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker, Reign Disick, North West, and other Kardashian-Jenner kids.

Check out Penelope’s latest TikTok above, and keep scrolling for more hair transformations.

Before the New Year, the “I Love Me” singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle: a fiery buzzcut!

On Christmas Eve, Saweetie showed off her new buzzcut on Instagram, proving that she’s ahead of the “new year, new me” trend.

Miley Cyrus debuted a new look in December that included dark streaks in her blonde hair.

The Tonight Show has 9 episodes.

On December, the founder of Honest Beauty flaunted her new bob haircut in a series of Instagram photos.

a)

While doing press for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris, the actress debuted a new look.

“New bangs, old habits,” Lily captioned a photo on Instagram in November.

“Yup, they’re real!” says 29.

Perry reverted to her dark hair last Friday, er, Wednesday night, after previously sporting a blonde ‘do.

The LACMA Art(plus)Film gala will take place in November 2021…

