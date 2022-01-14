Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry and podcast cohost Vee Rivera respond to rumors that they are “secretly dating” in a new TikTok video.

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry and podcast cohost Vee Rivera respond to rumors that they’secretly dating’ in a new TikTok video.

Teen moms Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera laughed off rumors that they are “secretly dating” in a new TikTok video.

The hosts of the podcast posted a funny video to their Baby Mamas No Drama Instagram page in response to fan speculation on the platform.

As evidenced by a short video of them laughing hysterically on a couch in their studio, the couple found the theory amusing.

Kailyn, 29, and Vee, 29, were clearly amused as they rolled around and slapped each other in the face with their hands.

On Instagram, the caption read, “When people say we’re not co-parenting but actually dating.”

“People really be crazy,” Vee wrote on the post, continuing to be amused by the rumor.

Others praised the couple’s years of co-parenting.

Kailyn’s ex-girlfriend Jo married Vee, and they have a 12-year-old son named Isaac.

While the girls have developed a friendly friendship that has led to the creation of their podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, they were not always best friends.

In July, Kailyn revealed that Vee had left their podcast after the two had a fight.

“Things have happened in the last week or so,” Kailyn explained, “so I believe I’ll be continuing the podcast on my own.”

“Baby Mama is currently engrossed in a lot of drama.”

The next day, Vee continued to elaborate on her side of the story.

“I’m actually doing an episode,” Vee said, referring to a previous episode. “I’ll be on Tuesday, it’ll just be me and my best friend, we’re going to do an episode,” Vee said.

“Until we get our s**t together, Kail and I have decided to do episodes separately.”

Fans were irritated by the fact that they had to choose between the two.

“At some point, Kail has to look at herself and figure out why she goes through people so quickly,” a fan suggested. “She also needs to find a new therapist because her current one is obviously not working for her.”

“I love Vee, she’s solid and real,” another fan said, “so whatever happened was most likely Kail’s fault.”

The girls eventually patched up their differences and resumed their side-by-side podcast duties.

Kailyn told fans she was “interested in both men and women” after a fan questioned her sexuality in April.

The TV star previously hinted at her sexuality when she told her Baby Mama No Drama podcast co-host Vee Rivera that she was willing to try a relationship with a woman after her failed relationship with her youngest son’s father.

The 29-year-old admitted to Vee, “I’m just nervous.”

