In a new TikTok video, teen mom Leah Messer dances in a crop top with her co-stars after addressing rumors that she’s secretly pregnant.

After slamming pregnancy rumors, LEAH Messer busted out the moves with her co-stars in only a tiny crop top and tight pants.

The Teen Mom 2 star recently assured fans that she has been “bloated” and is not expecting her fourth child.

Leah, 29, danced to the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive, flaunting her toned figure in a tiny white crop top with a bow and skin-tight striped pants.

The reality star swung her straight brunette locks and bauble earrings to the ’70s jam, rocking her hips back and forth.

In the midst of rumors that she and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are expecting a child, the TV personality flaunted her perfectly toned stomach.

All of Leah’s castmates were present to promote Teen Mom Family Reunion, their new spinoff.

Both the mother of three and her co-star Maci Bookout recently addressed baby rumors, as they’ve both been the subject of recent speculation.

The ladies sat down for a virtual interview with Headliner Chicago, where they clarified the rumors that they are each secretly pregnant with their fourth child.

Leah debunked the rumor by admitting that she disables comments “when it comes to the kids” to protect them from any negative feedback from fans.

She also admitted that she’s tried to keep unfriendly comments about her daughter Ali out of the eyes of the pre-teen “over the years.”

“Listen, there’s only so many times you can say that somebody’s pregnant,” the 29-year-old joked about the pregnancy rumors.

“I want to let them know, I was bloated last week,” she countered with a smile, joking that her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley tells her to “ignore” the comments pointing out a potential baby bump.

That could not have been right!”

“Honestly, I just laugh at it now,” Maci said, referring to the numerous pregnancy rumors she’s endured over the years. “At the same time, I’m like, how, at this point, I would have like 56 kids, I think.”

Because of her recent wardrobe choices, Leah has made fans wonder if another baby is on the way.

Her followers were convinced they spotted a “baby bump” after she shared photos from a sexy New Year’s Eve photoshoot with her boyfriend on Instagram.

As they rang in the new year, the TV personality shared a series of photos from the couple’s evening with friends.

The lovebirds clung to each other in intimate positions in the new photos,…

