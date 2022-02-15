In a new trailer, Ben Affleck’s sexual tension with ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas is off the charts.

In a new trailer, the sexual tension between Ben Affleck and his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas is off the charts.

The new trailer for Hulu’s Deep Water features Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, who broke up in January 2020.

Below is a video of their sensual scene.

With this one, we’re in deep water.

The sexual tension between former flames Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is all we can think about since Hulu released the first trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water.

In the short teaser, released on February, the duo is both chilling and sensual.

14th.

Ben and Ana are seen in the trailer having a tense conversation.

“Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?” Ana, who plays Melinda Van Allen, begins the scene by asking.

“I don’t know,” says Affleck, who plays Vic Van Allen, to which Ana teases, “But you do.”

The trailer then transitions to fast-paced music, with Ana and Ben exclaiming that they both have “something wrong” with them as they gravitate toward each other.

Deep Water will be available on Hulu on March 18th.

The psychological thriller will “take us inside the picture-perfect marriage of Vic and Melinda Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people who get caught up in them,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Despite the fact that the upcoming film is based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name, the chemistry between Ben and Ana in this scene is most likely based on real life.

During the filming of Deep Water in 2019 and 2020, the pair were linked to each other. They broke up in January 2020 after less than a year of dating.

Ben and Ana are no longer strictly co-stars, as they have moved on to new relationships.

In fact, the Cuban-born actress is dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, so you could say Ana has “swiped right” on someone special.

A source told E! News exclusively in December that her relationship with the dating app entrepreneur, whom she began dating in the spring of 2021, is “very serious.”

Ben, on the other hand, rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez last year, nearly 17 years after the two stars called off their engagement.

A source close to Jennifer told E! News in November that the two are “stronger than ever and very much in love.”

