In a new trailer for Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ reboot, ‘Bel-Air’ gets a dramatic makeover.

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has arrived, and he’s making a big impression.

The official trailer for Peacock’s upcoming new drama Bel-Air, a reimagined drama of the iconic ’90s series based on filmmaker Morgan Cooper’s viral video, has been released.

While the original Will Smith-led show was mostly comedic with a few serious moments, Bel-Air firmly embraces the drama inherent in the series’ premise, following Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

While maintaining swagger and nods to the original show, the series will delve deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format.

After the famous “one little fight” takes a darker turn, the new Will (Jabari Banks) reunites with his estranged Banks family in the three-minute trailer.

Much like the original, Will’s relocation from West Philadelphia to live with his wealthy relatives on the other side of the country throws him off his game.

However, something sinister lurks beneath the characters’ onscreen interactions, dark secrets between family members waiting to be revealed.

Even as Will regains his swagger to “sit on his throne as none other than the Prince of Bel-Air,” his problems are far from over.

The trailer finally gives fans a glimpse of the royal group of co-stars who will be joining Banks in reprising the iconic roles made famous by the original cast.

Adrian Holmes plays the family’s stern patriarch Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as cocky Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as gorgeously clever Hilary Banks, and Akira Akbar as sweet Ashley Banks.

Of course, the Banks family would be hopeless without Jimmy Akingbola’s loyal house manager, Geoffrey, as well as Jordan L Jones as Will’s best friend, Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Cooper, who also wrote and directed the 2019 four-minute spec trailer, is directing, co-writing, and co-executive producing the series.

“We wanted to do something dramatic with this reimagining.

