In a new trailer premiering on Thanksgiving Day, ‘This is Us’ Season 6 teases ‘The Final Chapter.’

Make sure to include tissues boxes in your grocery list when planning your big Thanksgiving meal for Thursday.

The Fourth of July has always been a significant holiday in the world of This Is Us, so it’s only fitting that some important information about the season 6 trailer is released on that day.

A new teaser for This Is Us Season 6 reveals when fans can see the full trailer for the final season, according to E! News.

While the network did not provide any additional information, we do know that the This Is Us Season 6 trailer, titled “The Final Chapter,” will air on Thanksgiving Day.

The 15-second teaser begins with a scene from season 1 in which Kate sings Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”

As we see flashes of other scenes, we can hear her cover all throughout the video.

“I’m not worried about the big stuff,” Rebecca says about her Alzheimer’s in one.

“It’s the little things I’m not ready to let go of yet,” Randall says. And then, just when you thought the video couldn’t get any more emotional, we see Randall saying goodbye to William in Season 1.

After that, after their group therapy session in season 2, the Big Three is shown reconciling.

Fans get their first look at This Is Us Season 6 in the final moments of the teaser.

Jack and Rebecca are hugging and smiling at each other.

If 15 seconds of This Is Us footage isn’t enough to break our hearts, we’re not ready for the full trailer for season 6 to drop on Thursday, Nov.

Because This Is Us Season 6 premieres on January, fans only have a few weeks to prepare for the series’ final episodes.

The exact number of episodes in the final season is unknown, but it is likely to be in the range of 16 to 18.

Except when the Winter Olympics are broadcast on NBC, fans can expect fewer breaks between episodes.

Season 6 of This Is Us will take a brief hiatus starting in February.

22 as the Winter Olympics are broadcast on the network.

Episodes will begin again in February.

Season 6 of This Is Us will undoubtedly be as emotional as the previous seasons, given that it will be the show’s final season…

