In a new version of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ Mariah Carey enlists the help of her twins and dogs.

The holiday season has officially begun, thanks to the queen of Christmas!

Mariah Carey, 21, posted a video on Instagram of herself singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with the help of her family.

The caption reads, “All I Want For Christmas Is….”

The “Fantasy” singer wears a red dress as she walks around to the Christmas tree and sings the first line of the song, which her twins Monroe and Moroccan, as well as the two family dogs, join in before she can finish.

Carey’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of the video in the comments section.

Kris Jenner wrote, “YOU!!! So beautiful.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which was released in 1994, has once again proven to be the holiday season’s most popular song, topping Billboard’s Hot 100 charts this week.

With the song, Carey also marked an important milestone.

The “Honey” singer posed with a plaque presented to her by Spotify in a post on Wednesday. She wore a silver puffer jacket and a blinged-out hat.

“Thank you @spotify, the (hashtag)lambily, and everyone who streams this song to brighten the season! I truly appreciate each and every one of these 1 billion streams!”

Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) shared a post.

Carey, her 10-year-old twins, and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have arrived in Aspen, Colorado for their Christmas vacation.

The singer shared a video of herself and her “Dem Kids” participating in a special tradition.

“So, we’re about to do an Aspen tradition that we love to do,” she said as she emerged from the hot tub, dressed in a sleek black wetsuit.

“It’s become a hit with the kids.”

We’re also going to roll around in the snow.”

Carey and her twins play in the snow before sprinting back to the hot tub to warm up.

Carey told ET in November why she goes all out for Christmas.

"In my memoir, I discuss how, as a small child, I grew up with no.

