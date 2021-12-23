In a new video, Joy-Anna Duggar confesses to having “oily hair and breakouts” and goes makeup-free with her 1-year-old daughter Evy.

In a new video, Joy-Anna Duggar admits to having “oily hair and breakouts” and goes makeup-free with daughter Evy, 1.

Joy-Anna Duggar isn’t afraid to reveal her true self online after a life-changing year.

The Duggar daughter shared a candid video of herself picking up her one-year-old daughter Evy on Instagram, wearing no makeup and wearing comfortable loungewear.

On the video, the reality star says, “I’m looking like an absolute knock-out today.”

“I should have come with a warning label or at the very least an ice pack,” says the narrator.

“All right,” she says.

Joy-Anna, 24, captioned the video with, “When you finally see yourself in the mirror after looking like this all day.”

“This is how things are in the real world.”

Breakouts, oily hair, and Christmas pj pants paired with my bright Texas-tee.

It’s my sign that I’ve accomplished a lot!

“Is there anyone else out there who can relate?”

The Counting On actress has earned the right to let her hair down after such a hectic year.

With the stress of Josh’s conviction for possessing and receiving child pornography behind them, the family’s attention now shifts to another upcoming trial.

Jill and Jessa, sisters who had previously come forward as two of Josh’s victims, sued the City of Springdale, police department employees, and other Defendants in May 2017, claiming that the release of a 33-page Arkansas police report critical of Josh caused “extreme mental anguish and emotional distress.”

On April 11, 2022, a pre-trial conference will be held.

By March 14, depositions for use at trial must be filed, and a “final” witness list must be submitted by April 4.

On February 18, a settlement conference has been scheduled.

The trial was previously scheduled for December 9, 2021, according to the Sun.

The child pornography trial of their brother Josh, on the other hand, lasted from November 31 to December 9 and was presided over by the same judge.

Joy-Anna and her older sister Jinger have also filed a lawsuit, though they have not publicly stated that they were victims.

The trial has been rescheduled for April 18, 2022, with a backup date of June 20, 2022, if the court has scheduling conflicts.

The famous sisters have also recently hired attorney Hilary Potashner to join their legal team, according to The Sun.

“Having built her reputation as a skilled courtroom advocate, Hilary is being honored by the Los Angeles County Bar Association Criminal Justice Section as the 2020 Defense Attorney of the Year,” the former Federal Public Defender’s bio reads.

On her law firm’s website, the attorney also lists other honors and notable case victories.

Josh’s conviction on child pornography charges, according to a source close to the family, could…

