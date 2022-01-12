In a new video, Joy-Anna Duggar defies her father Jim Bob’s strict family dress code by wearing short shorts.

Joy-Anna Duggar defies her father Jim Bob’s strict family dress code in a new video by wearing short shorts.

JOY-ANNA Duggar showed off her legs in a pair of short shorts, defying her father Jim Bob’s modesty rules.

The 24-year-old actress shared a sweet new video showing what she, her husband Austin Forsyth, and their children have been up to so far in the new year, which included a less strict dress code.

Joy-Anna was seen with her family at a playground, her legs bare despite wearing a puffy jacket.

As she slid down a slide with her one-year-old daughter Evelyn, the reality star wore a pair of short shorts that exposed her thighs and calfs.

“We’ve had a relaxed new year so far… working on our goals and projects to start 2022 off right!” wrote the mother of two in the caption.

“The kids had a great time going to the park and burning off some energy.”

This isn’t the first time the reality star has defied Jim Bob when it comes to fashion.

While at her brother Josh’s child pornography trial, Joy-Anna even defied her father in front of many of their family members.

As she arrived at court with her husband Austin, the Counting On alum flashed her legs in a dress that ended above the knee and boots.

Josh was found guilty of two counts of child pornography after a few weeks of trial and was immediately taken into custody.

Jim Bob’s strict rules haven’t stopped Joy-Anna from defying them.

Cousin Amy recently shared a throwback photo to demonstrate how she’s been defying his strict dress code for years.

In a sexy photo from a decade ago, the rebel cousin, 35, flaunted her bare shoulders and legs.

Amy decided to “accept” the ten-year challenge that has been circulating on social media, which entails posting an old photo next to a current photo.

She was dressed in a ruffled blue mini-dress with only one shoulder strap, leaving the other completely bare in the throwback photo.

Amy showed off her toned legs in addition to the significant skin she was showing on her arms, shoulder, and neck.

As the short dress hit her thigh and her cowboy boots came up to her calf, the Counting On actress showed off her gams.

The mother of one frequently posts photos of herself working out or relaxing in short-shorts on her Instagram account.

She defied convention by wearing a pair of skin-tight black leggings in recent photos with her husband Dillon King and son Daxton.

During the summer months,

