In a new video, teen mom Leah Messer appears ‘unrecognizable’ as she celebrates the holidays with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

TEEN Mom star Leah Messer looked noticeably “unrecognizable” in her new social media video, which she shared with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley as they celebrated the holidays.

Leah, 29, took to Instagram to share photos of her three children and her new love.

To match Jaylan’s festive outfit, the Teen Mom 2 star wore a red Christmas sweater.

Ali and Aleeah, her 12-year-old twin daughters, and Addie, her eight-year-old daughter, posed with their dog for the adorable photo.

As they posed together in front of the Christmas tree, the entire group was beaming with delight.

” Merry Merry Christmas!” the MTV star captioned the photo.

Jaylan and Leah filmed themselves while inside their car in the first Instagram Story.

Because her cheeks were perked up in makeup and her eyes appeared to be blue-ish, the reality star could have been using a filter.

In the short clip, Jaylan also had smaller eyes and a larger forehead.

Officially Christmas by Dan(plus)Shay played in the background.

Users were perplexed when images of the two appeared on Reddit, wondering why the TV star was using a filter to make her face look “unrecognizable.”

“That filter makes her unrecognizable,” wrote one Teen Mom fan.

She isn’t in need of a filter.”

“I wouldn’t recognize her in a lineup,” another Teen Mom fan said.

This will have to be heavily filtered.”

“His eyes look tiny!” a third Teen Mom fan added.

“She’s unrecognisable with that filter,” a fourth person added.

“These filters are out of control,” one commentator said.

They no longer resemble real people.”

Ali and Aleeah are Leah’s children from her marriage to Corey Simms, which lasted from 2010 to 2011.

Her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, is the father of her youngest child, Addie, who is eight years old.

Leah recently invited her boyfriend to a birthday party for her twin daughters.

The mother of three took to social media to post a video of herself filming inside the car.

When his girlfriend panned the camera to the birthday girls in the back of the car, Jaylan was in the driver’s seat.

She shared a photo of herself, Jaylan, and her daughters at the Locked and Coded location.

The group appeared to be holding signs with the words “Winners” on one of them.

She then shared a photo of the group, which appeared to be her daughters’ birthday dinner, as they sat around a table.

In the days leading up to their birthday, Leah had been gushing about her daughters.

