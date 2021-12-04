In a new workout video, Brie Larson wears chains on her back to do push-ups.

The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, is currently in production, and star Brie Larson is clearly working hard to maintain her superhuman fitness.

The Oscar winner shared a video of a portion of her workout routine on social media, and it’s sure to go viral.

Larson is doing pushups in the video, but she’s going above and beyond the standard exercise.

Carol Danvers would approve of Larson’s use of coiled chains on her back for added resistance.

Larson captioned the video, “Nothing hits quite like the clanking sound of chains wrapped around your body.”

In an August interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Larson teased what’s to come in The Marvels.

Larson said, “Gosh, there’s so much going on, a lot of really juicy things happening that I can’t say anything about.”

“But, oh, is it good.

And you’ll be overjoyed.”

“She’s incredible.

Nia DeCosta, the director, is “so awesome and cool and clear,” she said.

“One of the things I liked about her was that she had the best pitch.

That’s what I like about it: she just walked in, was prepared, and had such a unique perspective on the story and the film.

And I’m ecstatic that she’s in charge.

I’m ecstatic.”

The Marvels will be released in theaters on February 8, 2019.

While the plot is being kept under wraps in typical Marvel fashion, there are a few things that fans are aware of.

Teyonah Parris, who also appeared in WandaVision, joins Larson on the superhero front as Monica Rambeau.

Because a younger version of the character appeared in the first Captain Marvel, it will be fascinating to see how the two characters interact now that they are in very different stages of life.

Iman Vellani, a.k.a. Kamala Khan, will also join them.

She’ll make her first appearance in the MCU next year with the upcoming Disney(plus) series, so whatever happens with The Marvels will undoubtedly be influenced by what happens in that show.

The Marvels also stars Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Seo Jun Park, and is directed by DeCosta, who is the first black woman to ever direct a film in the MCU.

