In a New Year’s Day video, Alec Baldwin considers Halyna Hutchins’ death.

Alec Baldwin reflects on a year marked by highs and lows.

The 63-year-old actor shared a lengthy video on Instagram on New Year’s Day, explaining that while he doesn’t make resolutions, he is optimistic about the coming year.

“Another opportunity to let go of anything that is causing us pain.

Baldwin captioned the video, “Destroying Us.”

“I’ve had more people who have been kind, thoughtful, and generous in spirit than I’ve had people who have been malignant about Halyna Hutchins’ death,” Baldwin said in the video.

“I’m not afraid to say it, even if it’s couched in a euphemism.

Someone tragically passed away.

I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.

It’s nothing short of amazing.

And an alarming amount of the rest.”

Hutchins, who worked as a cinematographer on Baldwin’s film Rust, died in October after a prop gun was fired on the set.

Baldwin was holding the gun at the time, and an investigation into what happened is underway.

Baldwin has since stated that he did not fire the prop gun.

“This has been without a doubt the worst situation I’ve ever been in,” Baldwin said in his video. “I’m very hopeful that the people in charge of investigating this whole thing will get to the truth as soon as possible.”

“No one is more desperate for the truth than I am.”

Despite the challenging year, Baldwin said he had a lot to be grateful for in 2021.

“It’s New Year’s Day, and I’m hoping for a better year than last year.”

I don’t think it’ll be as bad as or worse than last year.

Even so, my daughter, Lucia, was born in February of last year.

So, despite the problems we’re having, last year was a fantastic year,” he explained.

In the New Year, the actor also discussed his mentality.

“In terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me,” he said, “the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really, really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me.”

“My New Year’s resolution is to achieve peace, awareness, and consciousness while also deepening my spirituality.

