In a New Year’s Day video, Alec Baldwin considers Halyna Hutchins’ death.

The 63-year-old actor posted a lengthy video to Instagram on New Year’s Day, explaining that while he doesn’t make resolutions, he is optimistic about the year ahead.

“Another opportunity to let go of anything that is causing us pain.”

The video’s caption reads, “Destroying us.”

“I’ve had more people who have been kind, thoughtful, and generous in spirit than I’ve had people who have been malicious about Halyna Hutchins’ death,” Baldwin said in the video.

“I’m not afraid to say it, even if it’s couched in a euphemism.

Someone died in a tragic manner.

People have been extremely generous to me.

It’s nothing short of amazing.

And there’s an alarming amount of the rest.”

Hutchins, who worked as a cinematographer on Baldwin’s film Rust, died in October after a prop gun was fired on set.

Baldwin was the one holding the gun at the time, and an investigation into what happened is underway.

Baldwin has since stated that he did not fire the prop gun.

“This has been by far the worst situation I’ve ever been in,” Baldwin said in his video. “I’m very hopeful that the people in charge of investigating this whole thing will get to the truth as soon as possible.”

“No one is more desperate for the truth than I am.”

Despite the difficult year, Baldwin expressed gratitude for what he had in 2021.

“It’s the first day of the new year, and I’m hoping that this year will be better than the previous one.”

I don’t think it’ll be as bad as last year, if not worse.

However, if I look back a year, my daughter, Lucia, was born in February.

So, despite the problems we’re having, last year was a great year,” he shared.

In the New Year, the actor also discussed his mentality.

“In terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me,” he said, “the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really, really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me.”

“My New Year’s resolution is to achieve peace, awareness, and consciousness while also deepening my spirituality.

