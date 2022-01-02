In a New Year’s Eve post, Lori Harvey gives Michael B Jordan a cheeky nickname.

In a New Year’s Eve post, Lori Harvey gives her boyfriend Michael B Jordan a witty nickname.

Is Lori Harvey’s 2022 plan with boyfriend Michael B Jordan coming to fruition? The model raised eyebrows after calling the actor her “babydaddy” in a cheeky New Year’s Eve post.

Lori Harvey started the year off right by putting her love on display.

On Friday, December 14, the 24-year-old daughter of Steve and Marjorie Elaine Harvey took to Instagram Stories.

31 to spend New Year’s Eve with Michael B Jordan, her boyfriend.

The model shared a boomerang of herself and the Black Panther actor posing in front of a mirror to show off their fanciful attire in her now-defunct post.

Lori was dressed to impress in a glitzy halter jumpsuit and delicate jewelry.

Michael wore an all-black ensemble with a silver chain-link necklace and looked as suave as ever.

However, the couple’s fashionable outing wasn’t the only highlight.

Lori added a white heart emoji to her post with the caption “Babydaddy.”

When speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show earlier this year, Michael also found himself thinking about babies.

“I am breaking that cycle right there,” the Creed star said when Ellen asked if he’d considered giving his future child the same name as his father.

“It’s too much, just like the pressure I felt growing up to live up to my father’s name, and I’m not going to put that on my kid,” the 34-year-old actor added.

“I’m going to give him his own identity,” says the narrator.

He needs to put on his own shoes.”

Lori and Michael recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and appear to be more in love than ever, they didn’t seem to be in any hurry to start a family last year.

“I do want children one day.”

Michael previously admitted in an interview with People, “I want a wife.”

“It’s tough right now because I guess work is always my first choice.”

However, having a family is extremely important.”

Michael recently discussed how his relationship with Lori has influenced his career choices.

“I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could draw from,” Michael said on E! News’ Daily Pop when talking about his new album, A Journal for Jordan.

“And now that I’m at a point in my life…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Lori Harvey Gives Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan a Cheeky Nickname in New Year’s Eve Post