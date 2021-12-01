In a newly-discovered TV film from just months before she met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eats chicken and snogs a bloke.

Meghan Markle may try to eat vegan during the week, but in a recently discovered TV film from just months before she met Prince Harry, she is seen eating chicken.

Meghan starred in The Daters Handbook in 2016, in which she had the opportunity to snog co-star Kristoffer Polaha.

Meghan plays Cass, a successful businesswoman who is unlucky in love, in the little-known television romance.

Cass reads The Daters Handbook self-help book to improve her romantic life and ends up dating several men at the same time.

She eventually falls for a dashing hunk named Robert, played by Kristoffer, and photos from their dates, which include bowling, have been unearthed.

Meghan played the role in her final film before marrying Prince Harry and becoming Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met on a blind date in July 2016 and grew closer before announcing their engagement in 2017.

Meghan was starring in Suits at the time she was working on The Dates Handbook, with her final episode airing in 2018.

Despite the chicken-eating scenes, Meghan has previously stated that she avoids meat from Monday to Friday.

“I’m conscious of what I eat when I’m filming,” she explained.

“During the week, I try to eat vegan, and then on weekends, I have a little more leeway with what I eat.”

Prior to the birth of Archie, Meghan and Harry were said to be leading a healthier lifestyle.

Meghan’s makeup artist friend Daniel Martin told Gayle King after the birth in the CBS documentary Meghan and Harry Plus One: “I’m sure [Archie] is going to be raised clean and green.”

“Meghan enjoys cooking and prefers to eat organic when possible.

“I can definitely see her preparing her own baby food.”

“Meghan is an environmentally conscious person, and she wants Archie and her future daughter to be as well,” another source said.

“Whenever possible, Meghan cooks for Archie plant-based, brightly colored dishes rather than meat or fish-based dishes.

It appeals to him.”

A meat-centered meal did, however, play a significant role in Meghan and Harry’s romance, as the prince is said to have proposed over a roast chicken.

“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a typical night for us,” Prince Harry said to the BBC at the time.

“[We were] trying to roast a chicken,” Meghan continued, explaining that the couple was having a “cosy night in.”

