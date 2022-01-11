In a not-so-subtle ‘Traits of a Sociopath’ tweet, Amy Duggar calls out her cousin Josh Duggar.

In a not-so-subtle ‘Traits of a Sociopath’ tweet, Amy Duggar criticizes her cousin Josh Duggar.

The Duggars are no strangers to the limelight, and in recent years, the reality-show family has experienced a dramatic drop in popularity.

Josh Duggar, who was recently found guilty in a child pornography case, has been slammed by both critics and the media.

While some members of the Duggar family have expressed support for Josh Duggar, others have been vocal in their condemnation of him in the aftermath of his trial.

Amy Duggar, Josh Duggar’s cousin, is one such critic, who recently tweeted that he is a sociopath.

Amy Duggar is the Duggar siblings’ cousin, but she isn’t afraid to call out members of the family who she believes have crossed the line.

Amy remained active on social media during Duggar’s trial in early December 2021, criticizing his approach to the legal process.

“Stop andamp; PRAY today that there is Justice for the CHILDREN,” Duggar tweeted during the trial.

While Amy Duggar’s reported NDA prevented her from spilling too much tea on social media, it’s clear that she isn’t afraid of her Duggar cousins’ wrath.

Even though Josh Duggar was found guilty, Amy Duggar isn’t slowing down.

Duggar recently listed the characteristics of a sociopath in a Twitter post, including “lack of remorse, guilt, or empathy” and “inability to form emotional attachments.”

Despite the fact that Duggar did not mention anyone in the Duggar family by name in the tweet, fans were quick to point out the possible connection in the comments.

“Sounds exactly like Josh Duggar to me and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Jim Bob is just as bad!!” one Twitter user wrote in response to Duggar’s tweet, while another added, “This could be Jim Bob or Josh honestly.”

Others praised Duggar’s candor and willingness to call out bad behavior in her own family.

Amy Duggar King tweets about ‘traits of…’ in a cryptic manner.

