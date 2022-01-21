In a notebook, Brian Laundrie claimed “responsibility” for Gabby Petito’s death.

Brian Laundrie’s notebook contained “written statements” “claiming responsibility” for his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, only Brian Laundrie was “directly involved” in Gabby Petito’s death last year.

In fact, according to a press release issued by the FBI on Jan.

Laundrie, 23, confessed to killing his fiancée in a notebook on November 21.

The information was included in the FBI Denver’s final report on the death of the 22-year-old YouTuber, whose body was discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest in September.

The investigation “did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” according to authorities.

Laundrie was labeled a person of interest but never a suspect after returning to Florida from a cross-country road trip without Petito in September.

Laundrie went missing five days after the FBI launched its investigation, amid growing speculation about what happened and how Petito died.

Authorities discovered his body in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October, in an area that had previously been underwater; the Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the FBI, a backpack, notebook, and revolver were found near his remains.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr.,” according to the agency.

Ms. Laundrie was claimed by Laundrie.

Petito’s passing.”

Laundrie used tactics to try to “deceive” police, according to the FBI investigation.

“Ms.

Several text messages between Mr. Petito and Mr.

Ms. Laundrie’s phone number and Ms.

According to the press release, “Peto’s phone.”

“These messages’ timing and content point to Mr.

Laundrie tried to deceive law enforcement by claiming that Ms.

“Peteo was still alive,” says the narrator.

Laundrie is also accused of using Petito’s debit card “without authorization” between August and September, according to the FBI.

30th and 30th of September

1, on the way back to Florida from Wyoming.

The Teton County Coroner’s Office concluded in November that she died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation,” according to the FBI, which said the investigation “quickly focused on the last person believed to have seen her alive—Mr.

“Laundry.”

Following a domestic violence allegation in August, an investigator determined that Moab Police in Utah made “several unintentional mistakes” when stopping and speaking with Laundrie and Petito.

At the end of the…

