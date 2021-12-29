In a photo with her son, Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm claps back at trolls who mock her ‘new veneers.’

In a candid new video, the reality TV star, who has a son named Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, discussed her decision to have her “teeth done.”

Madison, 31, flaunted her new pearly whites in a photo with her child taken in the winter.

Her blonde hair blew in the wind as she smiled big for the camera, wearing a black puffy coat and sunglasses.

In the snowy outside, her son smiled with a close-mouthed grin while wearing a black beanie and camo jacket.

“I love you snow a lot!” Madison captioned the sweet mother-son photo.

Madison posted a video to respond to all of the rude comments she’d been receiving on her new photo after sharing footage of her and Hudson enjoying some winter activities outside.

“I’m just going to get on here,” she says.

“I didn’t want to use a filter because, my God, someone is going to say something,” the Southern Charm star began.

“My teeth, yes, my teeth were done,” she continued.

That’s something I’ve said openly.

“It’s something I’ve desired for a long time.”

Actually, my teeth were quite small.

“With the exception of the two front teeth, which I have before and after pictures of how they were narrowed down to allow for a wider smile.

“Which, as I’m sure you’ve noticed, I have a crooked lip, which I still have because I was born with it, but I also had a slanted jawline, which was also adjusted.”

She went on to say that the change has made her “smile appear wider, which is something I’ve wanted for a long time.”

Madison slammed the trolls for coming after her, saying that while she doesn’t “feel the need to explain [herself]with this,” it bothered her that people would think it was OK to come to her page and leave mean comments for no reason.

“I just feel like I’m posting a picture of my son and we’re having fun, and then I get all these negative comments,” she explained.

“That’s just downright pitiful to me,” the TV personality continued.

Nobody cares what I do.

“If I’m sharing it with the world, it’s because I’ve dealt with my insecurities.”

“I mean, I’ve done some boob work.”

My belly button has been removed.

I had my teeth whitened.

Lip filler has been used on me.”

She concluded her tirade by telling her audience to just…

