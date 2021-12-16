In a photo with her son Todd from “The Pioneer Woman,” fans are swooning over Ree Drummond’s shirt (which is actually a dress).

Ree Drummond’s shirt almost stole the show in a new Instagram post honoring her youngest child.

While fans were surprised to see Todd as an adult, many were enamored with The Pioneer Woman’s stunning shirt.

Find out where you can get it — it’s a Pawhuska-purchased gown!

Drummond was born on December 1st.

On January 13th, a photo of the Pioneer Woman star beaming alongside her son was shared on Instagram.

“Todd!” she exclaimed in the caption, “my youngest child, my favorite high school quarterback, and one of my favorite people on the planet!”

“He’s quite tall, so he’s a rare find.”

Every Christmas, I buy him three or four funny t-shirts because he likes them.

His arm is a canon [football emoji].”

Drummond continued, “He’s a lifelong Marvel fan.”

And he likes to relax… finally, a child who shares my extroverted introversion.

Anyway, I just wanted to share a few facts about this guy in this rambling post.”

Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

Many of her fans were intrigued by Drummond’s shirt, and while many remarked on how Todd has matured into a young man, many of her fans were intrigued by the mother-son photo.

“He’s absolutely adorable!!! and…

Among the many comments were “The Shirt!! We need to know how to get this!!,” “Your SHIRT!” and “I love your blouse!!!.”

“Wonderful photo of a mother and son…

One fan wrote, “I really like your top… where did you get it? It’s very pretty!”

“He’s one handsome dude for sure!” one fan exclaimed, “and I love your shirt, Ree!” another added, “and I adore your top!”

“You’re a fantastic mother!” and “You have the most beautiful clothes!”

And she’s a lovely lady.

He’s also polite.

“May I inquire as to where you got that shirt?”

Many of her admirers remarked on her stunning teal velvet top with silver embellishments and asked where they could get one.

Drummond’s clothing line, The Pioneer Woman, was rumored to be the source of the blouse, according to one fan.

Despite Drummond’s refusal to reveal where she got the shirt, some observant fans were certain they recognized the brand.

“I like your top a lot.”

“Double D?” exclaimed one fan, while another exclaimed, “Love your Double D!”

According to the Osage Outfitters boutique in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, Drummond was given the Double D Ranch dress.

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

Double D Ranch (@doubledranch) shared this.

This is a look that we adore.

We loaded it with southwestern style by adding substantial studding and concho accents to the long-sleeve silhouette, which has subtle gathers and pleats that give it vintage and romantic vibes.

We loved it so much that we made it in a half-dozen different colors! Pair it with your favorite boots for a year-round look.

