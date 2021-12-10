In a ‘photoshopped’ fragrance ad, Khloe Kardashian looks unrecognizable with short brunette hair and a puffy pout.

With short brunette hair and a puffy pout, KHLOE Kardashian appeared unrecognizable.

In a new “photoshopped” fragrance ad, the 37-year-old posed alongside sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Kim’s fragrance line, KKW Fragrance, shared a photoshoot of the Kardashian sisters in skirts and crop tops on Instagram on Thursday.

Kim, 41, stood out in a green top and matching skirt, while Kourtney, 42, wore a red ensemble.

While pouting for the camera, Khloe ditched her long blond hair in favor of a short brunette bob.

The mother of one looked stunning while posing on her knees in a tiny blue top and matching skirt.

While many fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians praised the sisters as “beautiful,” others accused the photo of being doctored.

Khloe’s latest photoshoot isn’t the first time she’s been accused of photoshop.

Khloe was caught on camera in July posing in neon bikinis from her Good American line and was accused of using photoshop.

Critics said the KUWTK star appeared “fake” in the photos, while others said she looked “completely different” in the raunchy promo shots.

In April, an unedited bikini photo of Khloe was leaked online.

While she looked stunning in leopard-print swimwear, her realistic appearance revealed to fans that she had previously edited bikini photos.

Despite receiving numerous compliments on her figure, her public relations and legal teams went on a rampage to “scrub” the photo from the internet, but were unsuccessful.

Khloe later spoke out about the photo, pleading with fans to understand the turmoil she’s gone through over the years.

She revealed she’s “struggled with body image her whole life” while posing topless to show off her “unretouched” and “unfiltered” body.

“When someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point after working so hard to get it to this point,” Khloe wrote.

Khloe’s new photo shoot with her sisters follows the birth of her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 30, to his third child.

Tristan and his personal trainer Maralee Nichols recently welcomed a son after a months-long rumored affair.

Maralee has also filed a paternity support lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend.

In her lawsuit, she claimed that she and Tristan had conceived a child on Tristan’s birthday in March.

Tristan had broken up with the TV at the time, and he was dating Khloe.

