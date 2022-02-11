In a podcast teaser, Kailyn Lowry holds hands with bodyguard Keith Splash, who claims to be “nothing” like Chris Lopez.

In a podcast teaser, teen mom Kailyn Lowry holds hands with bodyguard Keith Splash, who says he’s ‘nothing’ like Chris Lopez.

In a new podcast teaser, teen mom Kailyn Lowry held hands with bodyguard Keith Splash, who insisted that he is “nothing” like her ex Chris Lopez.

In an Instagram post, Kailyn, 29, said, “Things are about to get weird.”

The Teen Mom 2 star teased the release of her Barely Famous Podcast, which will air four days after Valentine’s Day on February 18th.

The MTV star appeared in various shots throughout the one-minute video as she was getting her makeup done and being interviewed by an individual offscreen.

Kailyn and Keith posed together in the preview, her hand around his waist.

Keith also had his arm around MTV Mom’s shoulders.

At one point, he made her laugh by sticking his tongue out.

“What do you say to the people who compare you to Chris?” Kailyn inquired.

“I’m nothing like him,” Keith said.

“Let’s make it official because things are about to get weird!” she captioned the photo.

“Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts (link in bio), listen to the trailer, and leave a review with guests you’d like to hear from!”

At a “launch party,” the owner of Bare Arms Security posed with the Teen Mom star.

Keith had his hand on Kailyn’s waist in the Instagram photograph.

“Kailyn Lowry put together a fantastic event for a fantastic product!” he wrote.

“Thank you for enlisting the assistance of Bare Arms for the event!”

On her Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn recently slammed her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

“I think my son is traumatized, to be honest,” the MTV mom said of Creed’s newly shaved head.

“The bits and pieces that I’ve heard about an explanation on their side, on their podcast, is complete bulls**t,” the TV personality said.

“And this is not what I had hoped for.”

“I bought curly hair products over the weekend,” she continued, “and I knew that even if I had said no to the haircut, which I did not, he would’ve done it anyway.”

“I believe it was solely to elicit a response from me.”

I’m not going to give it the public response he wants.”

Chris previously shared new pictures of his one-year-old son after he shaved off all of his long curls.

The toddler’s photos, which showed off his super short haircut, were re-posted by fan account @teenmom.tea.

“It…,” the caption read.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.