In a politically charged cold open, “Saturday Night Live” mocks Andrew and Chris Cuomo’s unemployment.

Saturday Night Live took a break over the holidays and returned over the weekend to take some swings with Andrew and Chris Cuomo.

Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) gave a public address about the emerging omicron variant of the coronavirus in the episode’s cold open sketch.

Fauci explains that he hired actors to put on small sketches acting out various scenarios that could arise on a day-to-day basis to help demonstrate the ins and outs of staying safe during the pandemic.

The small scenes, on the other hand, quickly go off the rails, and Fauci is forced to explain how everything they’ve said is incorrect in some way.

Following a series of vignettes, Fauci introduced a skit intended to demonstrate how the pandemic has affected people financially.

“Remember that as you watch the next scene: ‘Two jobless brothers on Christmas Day.’

Pete Davidson and Andrew Dismukes as the Cuomo brothers, dressed in dark suits, are revealed when the curtains are pulled back.

“Hello there.

“I’m Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York,” Davidson says.

“And I’m Chris Cuomo, the disgraced former CNN host,” Dismukes adds.

Andrew declares, putting his arm around his brother’s shoulder, “And we both lost our jobs because of COVID.”

“No! no, no, that’s not why,” Fauci says quickly, waving his finger.

“That isn’t the reason you lost your jobs.”

And now there are two jobless brothers. pic.twitter.com/compjkPpKZmqv

Fauci explains at the end of the Cold Open that if we look hard enough, we will find common ground among everyone.

“We all want to make sure that our loved ones are safe, happy, and healthy,” Fauci says.

“Because family is all we have,” Andrew Cuomo says as he approaches Fauci, Chris at his side.

“As of two weeks ago,” Chris adds despondently.

Chris was fired from his CNN news program, Cuomo Prime Time, and stepped down from his SiriusXM radio talk show just days before the sketch aired.

Before he was forced to resign, he was suspended and then fired after newly released documents revealed that he was more deeply involved in helping his older brother, then-New York governor, build a legal defense against multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

More on the Cuomo brothers’ legal wrangling can be found in the video below.

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on weekends from coast to coast at 8:30 p.m.

NBC at 5:00 p.m. ETPT

