In a previous episode of ‘Chicago PD,’ Hailey Upton deals with a major trauma related to a New Year’s Eve party.

The fall finale of Chicago PDSeason 9 featured a lot of Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton.

The couple secretly married and eloped without informing anyone else in the Intelligence Unit.

Fans have witnessed Halstead and Upton collide in a variety of situations in previous seasons.

Upton was also seriously hurt at a New Year’s Eve party.

“Ghosts,” the 18th episode of Season 5 of Chicago PD, gave viewers a glimpse into Upton’s dark past.

According to One Chicago Center, Ron Booth is a prime suspect in illegal activity after a drug bust.

Hailey Upton recognizes Booth from her past and goes undercover to get to know him better.

Characters keep bringing up an incident that occurred at a New Year’s Eve party as the episode progresses.

Jay Halstead develops a dislike for Upton as well, and eventually approaches her with photos.

On New Year’s Eve, the photos show Upton being beaten.

Finally, the truth is revealed.

Booth tried to rape Upton before, but she managed to flee.

She was taken to the hospital by her partner at the time.

This makes Halstead question whether she should keep the undercover operation going, but Upton persuades him that they must.

The situation for Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead becomes more dangerous as Chicago PD Season 5 Episode 18 progresses.

Ron Booth recognizes Upton as “Kelly,” and Halstead also goes undercover as “Ryan.” Booth appears to be possessive of “Kelly,” which leads him to attack “Ryan” while inquiring about their relationship.

The undercover plot is eventually called off by Hank Voight, but Upton continues against orders, resulting in a conflict with Halstead.

Halstead and Upton have a verbal spat because he isn’t sure he can trust her to complete the mission safely.

But, against his better judgment, Halstead caves in and continues to aid Upton.

Upton and Booth get into a physical altercation, and Upton demands that Booth confess to killing her previous partner.

Halstead begs her to reconsider what she’s doing, even though she wants to shoot him.

Upton opts to keep Booth alive.

While Halstead and Upton have their disagreements in the episode, Halstead tells Upton that after what happened with Booth, he will never leave her side.

