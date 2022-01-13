In a rare selfie, Teen Mom star Brittany DeJesus nearly bursts out of her lingerie and tells fans she wants to get ‘tatted up.’

Brittany DeJesus of Teen Mom fame nearly bursts out of her lingerie in a rare selfie, telling fans she wants to get ‘tatted up.’

BRITTANY DeJesus stunned in a revealing red lingerie set as she revealed her intention to get “tattoos” on her body.

The Teen Mom 2 star recently appeared on the show’s spinoff, Family Reunion, alongside her younger sister Briana, where she revealed a shocking revelation about one of the cast members.

Brittany, 29, shared a racy photo of herself in red lingerie on her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

With her phone camera covering her face, the reality star posed in a revealing red bralette and high-waisted panties.

In a rare photo, the TV personality flaunted her cleavage and curves while discussing her plans to get “tatted.”

“Trying to get this body tatted,” she wrote, adding, “Anyone know a tattoo artist or works as a tattoo artist in Orlando or Tampa?”

Brittany’s sultry snap came after she made a shocking announcement on a Teen Mom Family Reunion promo last month.

The MTV star spilled other x-rated details, including the fact that one of the cast members had a THREESOME.

Brittany explained that the cast played Never Have I Ever while filming in a video shared by the Teen Mom Instagram account.

“I learned about some threesomes, booty eating, butt plugs, and some nasty freaky s**t,” she explained.

“I see why everyone is watching this f**king show now.”

Other Teen Mom Family Reunion stars shared their favorite games as the video progressed.

Teen Mom 2 star Bar Smith enjoys playing Monopoly, while Teen Mom OG star Zach Davis enjoys beer pong and flip cup.

Gary Shirley enjoys card games, while his ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood enjoys Operation.

Brittany’s sister, Briana DeJesus, said later in the video that she “sucks at all games.”

Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout, on the other hand, said she’s “very competitive” when it comes to playing.

“Something tells me they are NOT ready for what we have planned for this trip,” the Instagram account said alongside the video.

“(hashtag)TeenMomFamilyReunion will premiere on @mtv on January 11 at 87c.

“Begin the games!”

Fans weren’t happy with Brittany’s inclusion in the new spinoff series, and her sister Briana defended her after haters complained.

When fans noticed that the older DeJesus sister was featured prominently in all of the promos, they began to wonder why Bri, 27,’s sister was included in the crossover show despite not being a main cast member of the MTV franchise.

As a result of an Instagram Story…

