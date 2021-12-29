In a recently resurfaced video, Kim Kardashian sobs over Kanye West’s relocation across the street.

In a recently resurfaced video, Kim Kardashian sobs over Kanye West’s move across the street.

In a resurfaced clip from her show, KIM Kardashian sobbed about Kanye West moving to “a different state every year.”

The video was released shortly after the rapper bought a (dollar)4.5 million mansion across the street from the reality star in an alleged attempt to co-parent their four children.

Kim, 41, sobbed over her distance from Kanye, 44, to sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in a resurfaced clip from the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim admitted, “I honestly can’t do this any longer.”

“Why am I stuck in this, like, place for years?” He moves to a different state every year.

“I need to be together so that I can raise the kids.”

“He is an incredible father who has done an incredible job.”

She went on to say that Kanye “deserves” someone who is willing to move with him, including “to Wyoming,” where he was at the time.

“I can’t do that,” Kim added.

Many Instagram users expressed their support for Kim in the video’s comments section after it was resurfaced.

“I believe Kim is deserving of better… she is such a sweet soul,” one person wrote.

Others have pointed out that Kim’s earlier requests for Kanye to be closer to her have been granted, as the rapper recently purchased a home directly across the street from her (dollar)60 million estate, which they previously shared.

“Perhaps he wants to be closer to his children to alleviate the stress of the divorce.”

One user commented, “Why is this immediately negative?”

On the timing of Kanye’s move, another user wrote, “Too little, too late.”

Another Instagram user commented, “He wants to be near her.”

“But when he should have been there, he wasn’t,” they added.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are Kim and Kanye’s children.

Kanye’s new home, which he intends to demolish and rebuild, appears to be an attempt at co-parenting.

Kanye bought the house, according to a source, in order to be closer to his children following his divorce from Kim.

In February, the actress filed for divorce.

Kanye, however, will not be moving into the mansion right away, according to the source, who described it as a “teardown.”

According to the source, “he only bought it for the location.”

“It’s close to Kim and the children.”

He has a vision for the home and intends to begin construction as soon as possible.

“It’ll be family and friends,” says the narrator.

He wants to be able to spend as much time with the kids as possible.

Kanye’s visits were more difficult because he was only in Malibu.”

“When he realizes he can buy…,” a source close to the Chicago native said.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.