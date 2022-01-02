In a reflective New Year’s post, Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump.

In a reflective New Year’s post, Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump.

Kylie Jenner has bid farewell to the year 2021.

In honor of the new year, Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner sent out a special message to her fans.

“As the year 2022 approaches, I’ve been reflecting on the blessings and heartaches that this past year brought,” she wrote.

“I’ll never forget this year and all the significant changes it brought about in my life.”

I hope that this new year brings you all a lot of love, and that you all stay safe and healthy during this time.

A black and white photo of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cradling her baby bump was posted alongside the message.

The 24-year-old was showered with praise from her famous family in the comments.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, wrote, “I love you my precious girl, you are an Angel.”

Khloe Kardashian then added, “I love you baby girl.”

Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s younger sister, responded with a series of flame and heart emojis.

Kylie used her Instagram Story to show off her growing baby bump.

The makeup mogul rubbed her stomach in the video while looking in the mirror.

In September, the media mogul and her boyfriend Travis Scott confirmed they are expecting their second child.

Following the death of ten people at the ASTROWORLD music festival in November, the social media sensation’s boyfriend returned to Instagram on the same day.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper captioned the black and white photo, “Always.”

Two brown heart emojis were Kylie’s reply.

Travis and Kylie have largely remained out of the spotlight.

Stormi, their 3-year-old daughter, was seen on New Year’s Eve helping her grandmother Kris Jenner get out of an awkward interview.

Andy Cohen, the host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, asked the 66-year-old momager to share some details about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship during an interview on the network’s New Year’s Eve Live show.

Stormi walked right in and diverted attention away from the question before the superstar mom could deflect.

Jenner chuckled, “Nice distraction.”

“It’s ideal.”

“On the dot.”

