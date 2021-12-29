Drew Barrymore talks about “Self-Care” in a relatable health message.

Drew Barrymore discusses “Self-Care” in a relatable wellness message.

Drew Barrymore used Instagram to “show myself what I was capable of” before embarking on a week-long wellness challenge.

Drew Barrymore is focusing on her mental and physical well-being in the new year, and she wants everyone to know that it isn’t easy!

Drew wrote in the lengthy caption of the photo that she was “exhausted from work” and needed a “redo reboot” during her much-needed vacation time.

“Because I ate poorly, I’m bloated.”

I don’t get nearly enough sleep.

“I work a lot,” she said.

“I’m taking a week off to clear out those barnacles!”

She did, however, acknowledge that the traditional concept of “self-care” isn’t always feasible for people with hectic schedules.

“I wanted to start showing myself what I could do at the beginning of the week, if I had a week to actually practice that term “self-care,” and I think it’s a load, because most of the time, we don’t have time to do it!” she continued.

“Well, I happen to have some free time right now, so (hashtag)whataweekcando appeals to me.”

She even admitted that her wellness plan would almost certainly fail once she returned to work.

“I know I won’t be able to maintain this level of health once I return to balancing kids, work, and life,” she explained.

“However, this week will be great for going all out to see what I can scrape off myself.”

It’s also critical to eat healthily.

Meditation is a method for calming one’s mind.

Walking is a form of physical activity.

As well as maintaining balance.

Which is difficult in the middle of a hectic day.”

The health experiment was a “fun journey just to see how I can completely take care of myself and put wellness first, which isn’t always an option,” Drew said.

Among the celebrities who congratulated Drew on her openness about her health were Chelsea Handler and Kat Dennings, with Dennings adding, “I love you.”