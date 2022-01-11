In a resurfaced Family Feud clip, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were slammed for joking about the ‘KKK.’

In a resurfaced Family Feud clip, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were slammed as ‘racists’ for making jokes about the ‘KKK.’

The video went viral after the famous family was chastised for previous offensive remarks.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, and her ex-wife Caitlyn Jenner, 72, joined Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney on Celebrity Family Feud in 2008.

During the show, host Al Roker mentioned that Kourtney’s name is spelled differently than most.

“The three of us girls even formed our own club,” Kourtney, 42, said, pointing to her sisters, after Kris pointed out that all the girls in the family have names that start with “K.”

“We call it the ‘KKK,'” Kim, 41, added.

“You might want to rethink that,” Al joked.

“I don’t care if it’s a sketch, IT’S NOT FUNNY,” a TikTok user wrote onscreen in October.

Many angry TikTok users chastised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars for the insensitive joke, with one commenting, “I hope they choke!”

They were dubbed “evil” by one of the participants.

One person, however, suggested that the sister may not have understood the joke and that they were simply “extremely dumb.”

The family’s appearance on Family Feud isn’t the first time a shady video has surfaced.

After an old clip from Khloe’s time on KUWTK resurfaced a few days ago, fans slammed her as “racist.”

After trolls accused her sister Kim of appropriating black culture, the TV personality spoke up in the scene to defend her.

Khloe responded to the critics by saying, “Hashtag fact, my baby is black.”

“Hashtag I only like black c**k,” says the user.

“I’d say that.”

Khloe then appeared to use the n-word in response to some of the fan name-calling.

Fans begged Hulu to “cancel” the family’s new show after one Twitter user shared the old clip.

Khloe attended a red carpet event dressed as a pimp while putting her Black friends on leashes, which was another questionable action from her past.

Khloe wore a light blue blazer, matching pants, a white tank top, and a top hat as part of her costume.

The KUWTK actress was surrounded by four black women, including her best friend Malika Haqq and actress Meagan Good.

The women were dressed in white lingerie with blue collars attached to leashes held by Khloe.

Fans slammed Khloe for her “pimp” costume on Reddit, with one user calling the TV personality “tone-deaf.”

