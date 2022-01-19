In a resurfaced interview, Machine Gun Kelly was slammed for making a ‘disturbing’ claim about Kendall Jenner when she was just 17 years old.

In a recently resurfaced interview, Machine Gun Kelly was slammed for making a ‘disturbing’ claim about Kendall Jenner when she was only 17.

MACHINE Gun Kelly has been chastised for making a “creepy” remark about Kendall Jenner when she was just 17 years old in a resurfaced video.

Last week, the rapper announced his engagement to Megan Fox and has been sharing personal photos and videos to commemorate the occasion.

Some fans, however, were less enthusiastic about his fairytale love story, recalling a “disturbing” interview from nearly a decade ago.

@unluckyp1ckle, a TikTok user, re-posted a video from 2014 in which Machine Gun Kelly, now 31, talked about his crush on Kendall Jenner.

“I don’t care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it’s Kendall Jenner,” the musician said after the Fuse interviewer asked, “Who was your first celebrity crush?”

He smiled as he said, “God d**n, I’ve said that so many motherf**king times, I hope I’m snagging that.”

“Don’t let me move to Los Angeles,” he said, adding, “Oof, I’m finding her.”

“Are you counting down the days until she’s 18?” inquired the interviewer.

“I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’m going now,” MGK replied.

I’m 23 years old, which isn’t exactly a creepy age.

“I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity,” he continued.

Other musicians who have dated girls under the legal age limit include Robert Plant, Led Zepplin, and Axel Rose, according to the rockstar.

“I don’t care,” he continued.

Man, you can say whatever you want.

You’re going if Kendall Jenner was naked in your room at 50.”

The old clip stunned fans, who rushed to the comments section to slam the father of one as “disturbing.”

“It’s the fact that he’s done research to back up his claim. This isn’t the first time someone’s told him it’s not ok,” one observed.

“Ughh, the longer he spoke, the worse it got,” a second agreed.

“Why the hell would he say all of this out loud?” a third wondered, while a fourth grumbled, “What does Megan see in him?”

“23 and 17 is ILLEGAL,” one user pointed out, while another begged, “Please show that interview to his daughter.”

After proposing to Megan Fox, 35, earlier this month, MGK has been enjoying his relationship.

The Transformers actress shared an intimate video with her future husband while taking a romantic bath this week.

In a clip she shared to her Instagram Stories, the mother of three cuddled up with the hip hop star in the bathtub, surrounded by rose petals.

Megan took a photo of her and MGK’s feet in the tub while they were having a relaxing time together.

The happy couple made their engagement announcement…

