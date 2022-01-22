In a resurfaced KUWTK clip, Kanye West is slammed by fans as ‘childish.’ Kim opens up about a nasty fight over a ‘bandaid.’

In a resurfaced KUWTK clip, Kim recalled a nasty fight with Kanye West over a ‘band aid,’ and fans were outraged.

Following their split in February, the former couple has struggled to navigate their relationship.

After a previous feud between the two resurfaced in an old episode of the show, fans sided with Kim, calling the rapper “ridiculous.”

The model explained the conflict to her sister Khloe in the video, saying it started because she “wouldn’t give him a band aid.”

As Kim continued with the story, Khloe looked perplexed after hearing the topic of conversation.

“I said, ‘Did you look in the proper place, there’s a band aid here,’ and he didn’t like that,” Kim began, visibly irritated by her then-husband’s response.

“So he wanted another one,” she recalled before revealing the new issue, “so there was a bandaid there and I put it on him.”

The SKIMS founder then described how she went about finding a suitable bandaid for the 41-year-old artist, rummaging through her children’s belongings for a “Jesus bandaid.”

“I’ve slaved around the world making clothes for you to ensure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus bandaid,” her ex-husband responded.

“He said I should’ve gotten a skin-tone bandaid,” she continued.

And I’m like, so I’m looking for three f***ing different color bandaids when I have three kids to look after.”

“Was this really what life with Kanye was like? Jesus take the wheel,” the original poster wrote on Reddit.

“I’m crying because his ridiculousness knows no bounds,” another person agreed.

“He’s a grown a** man,” a third user wrote, seemingly taking Kim’s side of the ring.

He’ll be able to get his own bandages.”

“I can’t imagine being that messy and childish,” a fourth supporter said from Kim’s corner.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the Donda rapper in February.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Pslam, two, are the couple’s four children.

While they had hoped for a peaceful co-parenting relationship without the need for a divorce, the two have recently had a falling out, prompting the TV star to increase her security.

Kanye claimed he was barred from entering Kim’s house and from attending his daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party as the latest blow…

