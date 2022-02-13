In a resurfaced KUWTK clip, Khloe receives a flower from cheating ex Tristan Thompson, leaving fans ‘cringing.’

While watching a resurfaced KUWTK clip of Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson gifting her a flower, KARDASHIAN fans were “cringing.”

After a paternity test revealed that the NBA star fathered a third child with another woman, the couple divorced.

Fans reminisced about the former couple’s relationship on social media after the throwback video was shared by the Kardashian fan account Kardashian Clips.

Tristan gave Khloe a flower he picked from the yard in the clip.

After mistaking his intentions to give the flower to her instead of their three-year-old daughter True, the model appeared hesitant to accept the gift.

He then corrected her, explaining that the gift was from “Me and True to you,” and she accepted.

“A flower from Tristan to Koko,” read the caption on the page.

Despite the fact that the episode aired before the athlete’s love child scandal, many loyal fans found it difficult to watch because their relationship had taken a bad turn.

“She doesn’t like him anymore,” one person wrote in the comments.

A second user expressed similar sentiments, writing: “I’m so over this.”

A third fan described the video as “awkward,” while another expressed sympathy for the mother of one, saying, “Poor Khloé.”

Several others agreed that the replay made them “cringe,” while others chastised Tristan for his cheating.

“I can’t stand how this guy pretends to love her while plotting against her.”

“He even lied in front of the camera”

“And then he slept with another girl right after that”

“Ugh, this guy is a jerk.”

Last month, the basketball player revealed that he had a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, with whom he is currently fighting for child support.

The Sacramento Kings player claimed his relationship with Maralee was a one-night stand before admitting they had sex multiple times.

Khloe was “exclusively” dating Tristan at the time, whom she had previously forgiven for previous infidelity scandals.

With a long public apology on his Instagram Stories, he attempted to make amends with Khloe.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.”

I’m fully accountable for my actions.

I was looking forward to raising our son amicably now that paternity had been established,” he wrote.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

“You don’t deserve this,” he said to Khloe in the next story.

You don’t deserve the anguish and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

“You haven’t earned the treatment I’ve received…

