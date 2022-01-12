In a resurfaced KUWTK clip, Kourtney Kardashian is slammed as ‘toxic’ for criticizing sister Khloe for ‘gaining a few pounds.’

In a resurfaced KUWTK clip, Kourtney Kardashian is slammed as ‘toxic’ as she criticizes her sister Khloe for ‘gaining a few pounds.’

Kourtney Kardashian has been labeled “toxic” by fans after she chastised her sister Khloe for “gaining a few pounds” in a resurfaced clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The video from a previous episode of the family’s reality show resurfaced on TikTok, eliciting a barrage of criticism in the comments section.

Kourtney and Khloe are eating lunch when the 42-year-old makes a remark about her younger sister’s weight gain.

Kourtney brought up Khloe’s fluctuating weight while the girls were discussing the “nutritional value” of the food they were eating.

She jokingly asked, “Where does it all go wrong?” before grilling Khloe on her eating habits.

“What are you eating? Are you snacking?” she asked, prompting Khloe to retort, “So you think I’m fat?”

“No, but I think you gained a few pounds,” Kourtney responded bluntly, not hiding her thoughts.

Khloe was taken aback by her sister’s candid admission, replying, “You think that.”

“How long have you been doing this?”

“I don’t know, since Tristan’s been back,” Kourtney responded, pointing her finger at Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Haven’t you guys increased the eating since he’s been back?” the TV star inquired, to which Khloe replied, “Probably.”

Kourtney then attempted to heal the wound she had created by telling Khloe, “That’s not a bad thing,” despite Khloe’s surprise at the remark.

She retorted, rolling her eyes, “I know I’m bigger, what do you want me to do?”

“I could tell you a few small tips that would just help you instantly,” Kourtney said.

Khloe began to elaborate, saying, “just a healthier way to like be is just do,” before coughing and abruptly ending the awkward conversation.

Khloe was later revealed to be expecting her first child with her then NBA star beau, Tristan Thompson.

True was born in April 2018, but the couple has since divorced due to his numerous infidelity scandals.

Following the release of the video, fans chastised Kourtney for her “rude” remarks directed at Khloe, who has previously expressed her body insecurity.

“When you realize Kourtney’s the bad guy,” one user wrote.

Others concurred, writing, “Kourtney can only be relevant by being rude to everyone.”

“I’m still surprised they talk to Kourtney,” says the author.

She's simply…

