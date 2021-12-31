Kim Kardashian and her brother Rob look unrecognizable in a resurfaced photo taken at a 2010 New Year’s Eve bash.

Kim Kardashian and her brother Rob appear unrecognizable in a resurfaced photo from a 2010 New Year’s Eve bash.

KIM Kardashian and her brother Rob appear unrecognizable in throwback photos from their 2010 New Year’s Eve celebration.

The couple rang in the new year at the TAO Nightclub in The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas, which Kim hosted.

The resurfaced photos, which were shared on Instagram by Kardashianvideo, show Kim partying with her brother and a group of nightclub patrons.

She appeared to be a completely different person as she raised two peace signs and pouted her lips, which were much thinner than they are now.

Her brows appeared to be lighter and thinner in this photo than in others.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a bright, sparkling silver dress, in contrast to her recent wardrobe of mostly browns and blacks for fancy events.

Meanwhile, Rob was seen by his sister’s side at the event, dressed formally in a white button-up, navy slacks, and suspenders.

His hair was cropped short, and he sported a mustache and a bead.

Rob keeps a low profile compared to his siblings, and it’s unclear how he plans to spend New Year’s Eve this year.

Pete Davidson, Kim’s boyfriend, reportedly invited her to celebrate with him in Miami, but she has yet to respond.

According to a source at HollywoodLife, Pete intends to bring Kim to the bash.

“As the New Year approaches, he’s already asked Kim to join him in Miami,” the source said, adding that Pete’s personal and professional lives are “going amazing.”

“It’s not out of the question that they’ll appear together as the special’s ball drops.”

“He’s giving her the option to join or not; the invitation has been extended.”

At the end of the year, he’ll co-host an NBC special in Miami with Miley Cyrus called Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

According to the insider, while the actor is excited about the possibility of spending the holidays with Kim, he is concerned about the rising coronavirus cases.

The source said, “He really hopes he doesn’t catch Covid before New Year’s.”

“It was one thing for the final SNL to be changed, but this would be a huge disappointment,” the source continued, noting that the most recent SNL episode’s cast and audience members were cut.

“He’s got a lot planned for the special because he really wants to make this show amazing…

