In a resurfaced stand-up clip from before dating older Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson brags about being “into cougars” at the age of 17.

In a resurfaced stand-up clip from before dating older Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson boasts about being “into cougars” at the age of 17.

PETE Davidson rose to fame as a stand-up comedian in a flash, but some Kim Kardashian fans now believe he should have worked as a fortune teller as well.

Pete said on stage when he was 17 that he was ‘into cougars’ in a wild resurfaced clip.

Pete, 28, cut his teeth in New York City comedy clubs long before joining Saturday Night Live or getting serious with Kim, 41.

A baby-faced King of Staten Island performed at the Broadway Comedy Club at the age of 17 in a newly resurfaced clip from 2012.

Pete’s signature crude and honest humor knocked them out, and the adorable adolescent also discussed his dating life.

“I’m 17 years old, so you ladies keep it down or you’ll end up in jail.”

“I’m into cougars,” he added, before laughingly clarifying, “I think 21-year-olds are so hot.”

Fans who discovered the clip 10 years later gushed over Pete’s risqué yet strangely prescient punchlines in the comments.

Pete’s romance with Kim, 41, became one of pop culture’s most talked-about acts, and the stand-up clip saw a resurgence.

Earlier this month, one commenter wrote, “If you told me this kid would be dating Kim Kardashian…”

“‘I’m into cougars,” one person wrote. “Well, technically, Kim K is a cougar now lol.”

A third person wrote, “This man bagged Kim K.”

“Wow, the amount of confidence he had at 17! totally understand why he became the youngest cast member on SNL,” admired a fourth.

Other recent commenters were taken aback by Pete’s recent graduation from… high school:

“I thought they just put on the snapchat baby filter until he said something about just graduating…

“I’ve had my mind blown.”

“I just graduated high school, which was pretty cool,” Pete continued in his set.

I went to an all-boys school, which was not particularly appealing…

It had been a nightmare.

I had to take a health class… It’s basically when an adult says p*nis or v*gina and you laugh.”

Pete’s stand-up act may have foretold the future, but he’s come a long way from his previous act.

To start off the new year, he and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star jetted off to the Bahamas for their “first vacation together.”

On the Abaco Islands, the two stayed at a luxury resort.

Kim shared several Instagram photos, including a sultry bikini shot while relaxing in the sun.

Their tropical vacation coincided with the unexpected blossoming of their relationship.

Emily Ratajkowski, a model, recently explained why women find Pete so appealing…

