In a reunion special, Emma Watson reveals that she considered quitting ‘Harry Potter’ before the fifth film.

When the new HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, dropped at midnight on January 1, fans were overjoyed to see the majority of the original Harry Potter cast members reuniting.

While the majority of the nearly two-hour special was devoted to a nostalgic look back at the making of the franchise’s eight films, one shocking revelation about Emma Watson, who played beloved heroine Hermione Granger in the films, was revealed.

Director David Yates dropped the bombshell that Watson wasn’t immediately on board with returning to the role when discussing the making of the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

“One thing [producer]David [Heyman] and the studio told me when I first started was, ‘Emma isn’t sure she wants to come back to do another Potter,'” Yates revealed.

Watson’s reluctance to return to the franchise was then discussed by the cast.

“It’s easy for people to forget what she went through and how gracefully she handled it.”

They had each other in Dan [Radcliffe] and Rupert [Grint].

I had my posse.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, said of the franchise’s standout female lead, “Whereas Emma was not only younger, but she was by herself.”

“I could see that at times I was lonely,” Watson wrote in an old diary entry from that time period, according to Watson.

Most of the young cast, including Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, was struggling mentally at the time.

He explained, “We never talked about it on the film because we were all just kids.”

“As a 14-year-old boy, I was never going to turn around and ask another 14-year-old, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Is everything all right?'”

The Order of the Phoenix period, which Watson described as “when things started getting spicy for all of us,” was also discussed by Watson and Grint, who played Ron Weasley.

“Did you think about pulling out? I’ve never really spoken to you about it,” Grint inquired of his co-star.

“I believe I was scared.”

“I’m not sure if you’ve ever felt like it reached a point where you thought, ‘This is going to take forever now,'” Watson said.

“I’m sorry, but no.”

