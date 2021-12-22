In a scandalous Christmas throwback photo, Kourtney Kardashian wears nothing but green lingerie and red thigh-high boots.

In a scandalous Christmas throwback photo, Kourtney Kardashian wears only green lingerie and red thigh-high boots.

For weeks, the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been flaunting her holiday cheer.

The scandalous photo was shared on Kourtney’s Instagram Story.

However, it was first shared by a fan account.

The mother of three sat on a stool in front of a Christmas tree wearing festive lingerie in the photo.

Her long brown hair was wrapped around her shoulders in loose waves.

She also appeared to be wearing earrings that looked like Christmas ornaments.

Toys for kids were visible just outside the frame.

Kourtney also shared a real-time selfie alongside her throwback post.

She flaunted two necklaces with fiancé Travis Barker’s initials that she received as a gift from stylist Dani Michelle.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the necklaces on her Instagram Story.

The first had a diamond-encrusted “T,” while the second had a silver “B.”

In a selfie taken in her bathrobe, the E! personality modelled the necklaces.

She tagged Dani and included a red heart in the post.

Travis, 46, had shown off a tattoo she had inked on him just hours before.

The Blink-182 drummer, who has over 100 tattoos, shared an Instagram Story showing off his newest addition: Kourtney Kardashian’s “I love you” ink.

In May, she got the tattoo.

Travis referred to it as his “favorite tattoo” and included a link to a YouTube video of him getting it.

“My favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist,” he wrote in the caption.

“Only for my favorite person,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story.

Travis has several tattoos of Kourtney Kardashian.

He revealed in October that he had Kourtney’s lip on his bicep.

As he worked on covering an older tattoo dedicated to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, he revealed the ink.

Travis’ arm was seen with a new scorpion design on it in an Instagram post by tattoer Scott Campbell.

At the tail’s end, Kourtney’s lips appeared.

“Scorpio season,” the caption read.

He got another tattoo in honor of Kourtney in May.

Travis revealed that he had inked his future bride’s name on his peck.

Rumors are circulating about the couple’s relationship, despite their public displays of affection.

Kourtney recently shared a slew of throwback bikini photos in the midst of pregnancy rumors she stoked.

Over the weekend, the Poosh founder sparked rumors that a baby was on the way by flaunting a stash of junk food.

As the rumors spread, she posted a series of bikini photos…

