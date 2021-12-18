In a scathing feud, Teen Mom Briana DeJesus says ‘karma will always find her way,’ and calls Kailyn Lowry an ‘ugly person.’

In a scathing feud, Teen Mom Briana DeJesus claims that “karma will always find her way” and calls Kailyn Lowry an “ugly person.”

Briana DeJesus, star of TEEN Mom 2, said in their bitter feud that “karma will always find her way” and called Kailyn Lowry an “ugly person.”

In a new Instagram post, the 27-year-old wrote a long message to her detractors.

Briana uploaded four slides of text posts to Instagram on Friday.

“I’ve realized some things over the years, even in the last few months… nobody cares about you… in 10 years they’ll forget about the leaked video, gossip about who dated who, nasty breakups…it’s entertaining for the moment, but none of it matters,” the message began.

Briana explained that two events recently occurred that “forever changed my views.”

Her phone number was leaked online by baby daddy Devoin Austin, she said.

“I’ll never post about my personal life in my inner circle again because it’s nobody’s business,” the Teen Mom 2 star said.

The second incident, she claims, is her ongoing legal battle with Kailyn, 29.

Briana stated that she will “never try to defend myself again because it doesn’t matter,” and that the lawsuit is “wasting tons of money because of he said she said.”

Briana said she has “learned and grown from both of those situations and will now always deal with issues in a better manner (off social media),” after pointing out that her issues with Kailyn and Devoin could have been handled privately.

Switching gears, the MTV star stated that she “no longer requires validation” from her fans and that “social media is such a scary place.”

Briana then insisted she’s content with her life, saying she’s “at peace” with both Devoin and Luis Hernandez, her baby daddies.

“Now that all of my domestic problems have been resolved, everything else is just background noise!” she continued.

The MTV star, who has two daughters, Nova, 10, and Stella, 4, with Devoin and Luis, wrote that she enjoys being single and is happy with her friendships.

“I am taking accountability- if I ever hurt anyone in my life- I am deeply sorry…I am healing,” Briana began to wrap up the message.

“Now for those who aren’t at this stage yet, please don’t block my growth,” she wrote, seemingly addressing Kailyn specifically.

“Learn to heal like me, and I promise life will be a lot easier… you can have all the money in the world, but an ugly person will always be ugly, and God sees it.”

“Karma always finds a way,” says the narrator.

“I am ready to move forward and continue to find myself because we just started!” the post concluded.

“It’s time to take a much-needed break…

