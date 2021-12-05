In a series of birthday posts, Colton Underwood honors rumored boyfriend Jordan C Brown.

Jordan C Brown is Colton Underwood’s special “love.”

On Saturday, the 29-year-old former Bachelor shared a series of Instagram Stories in honor of his rumored boyfriend, who turned 39 on Friday.

“Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love,” Underwood captioned four photos. Brown shared some of what went down at his birthday bash on Instagram, including Underwood holding the birthday cake while Brown blew out the candles.

Underwood’s photos were taken just one day after his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton, premiered.

After coming out as gay in April, the former NFL player told ET’s Denny Directo that he was seriously dating someone.

“Having a public relationship wasn’t the healthiest thing last time,” Underwood said, adding, “I’m very happy.”

In my relationship with him, I’m in a very good place.

That’s pretty much everything I have for you.”

Until now, that is.

Brown has his arm around Underwood and Underwood’s left arm is resting on Brown’s leg in the last photo Underwood posted on his Story.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Underwood and Brown first kissed in September in Hawaii.

Four months after Underwood’s appearance on Good Morning America, the photos surfaced.

During that interview, Underwood stated that he has yet to experience “an emotional connection” with a man.

Underwood appears to have made a connection.

It appears to be a keyword.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Colton Underwood Celebrates Rumored Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown in Birthday Posts