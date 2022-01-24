In a series of fierce photos, “Material Girl” Khloe Kardashian flaunts her curly locks.

Khloe Kardashian, aka “Material Girl,” Flaunts Her Curly Hair in Bold Photos

Khloe Kardashian flaunted a gorgeous hairstyle over the weekend.

In her most recent photos, the “material girl” poses with her new ‘do.

Trying to keep up with the curls.

Khloe Kardashian has changed up her hairstyle yet again, this time rocking her loose curls in a half-up, half-down style, and the results are stunning.

Adding captions to a series of Jan.

The 37-year-old struck a few poses while wearing a full-sleeve, body-hugging periwinkle dress, paired with grey snakeskin boots, in 23 Instagram photos titled “Material girl.”

Furthermore, True Thompson’s mother modeled her look in the first two photos while sitting on a Louis Vuitton trunk, so her caption is spot on.

The Good American founder received a lot of praise from her friends and followers for her eye-catching look shortly after posting her most recent round of photos.

BFF Malika Haqq simply said, “Gorgeous,” while Malika’s twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, added, “OKAY,” complete with a flame emoji, to the conversation.

Perhaps it was Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. Khloe’s close friend.

“Wavy af!” wrote Foodgod, who summed it up perfectly.

Khloe’s fans will notice that this isn’t the first time she’s worn her hair curly in recent months.

Khloe posted another Instagram photo in mid-December, this time with just a crown emoji as a caption.

And, fittingly, the self-proclaimed Lord himself, Scott Disick, commented on Khloe’s hair, writing, “Fine American,” while Kardashian-Jenner hairstylist Jen Atkin added, “Curls for 2022.”

It’s safe to say Khloe has already kept her promise in the new year.

“Material Girl” Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Curly Hair in Fierce Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)