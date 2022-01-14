In a series of hilarious new “SNL” commercials, Ariana DeBose persuades Jack Antonoff to change his band’s name.

In new ‘SNL’ promos, Ariana DeBose persuades Jack Antonoff to change his band’s name.

Ariana DeBose is already making a name for herself as the host of Saturday Night Live, and it’s only Friday.

The West Side Story actress was joined by cast member Bowen Yang and musician Jack Antonoff, who is serving as the musical guest for the upcoming episode with his band Bleachers.

Yang says in the video, “It’s such a fun name, Bleachers.”

“Like, ‘Lets go make out under the bleachers,'” says the narrator.

With a smile, DeBose says, “Ooo, yeah.”

Antonoff responds, “Nobody does that,” to which DeBose confirms, “Uh, yeah they do.”

“That’s revolting,” Antonoff exclaims, before turning to face his bandmates.

“Guys, we’ve got to rename it.”

It’s a vile moniker.”

DeBose recently talked to ET’s Denny Directo about his first time hosting Saturday Night Live.

“All I wanted was to be on SNL, so it was on my bucket list.”

“I was walking down 48th street about five years ago and thought to myself, ‘That would be fun to be on Saturday Night Live one day,'” she recalled.

“However, I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.”

The Prom Queen is gearing up to take over Studio 8H, admitting that while she’s “sensibly afraid,” “the cast has been wonderful, and it’s been a really fun process.”

“I still have no idea what I’m doing and probably won’t until we go live,” she joked, “so it’ll be a surprise to both me and you.”

At 11:30 p.m., Saturday Night Live airs live from coast to coast.

8:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time)

NBC at 2:00 p.m. PT

