In a sex trafficking case, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty.

In a sex trafficking trial, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty.

Following a trial, a jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of five of the six counts.

At a later date, the defendant will be sentenced.

For Ghislaine Maxwell, the verdict is in.

Dec.

On March 29, a jury found the defendants guilty of five charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.

Maxwell was acquitted of one count of enticing a minor to travel and engage in illegal sex acts by the jury.

Maxwell’s lawyer was contacted for comment by E! News.

The jury, which was made up of six men and six women, began deliberations on December 1st.

After a three-week trial that included over two dozen witness testimonies, the defendant was found guilty on December 20.

In her defense, Maxwell declined to testify.

Maxwell was arrested and charged with six counts in the Jeffrey Epstein abuse case in July of 2020.

Maxwell has denied all six charges.

As he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges, Epstein committed suicide in a New York City jail in August 2019.

The financier had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls before his death.

In the 1990s, Maxwell was accused of recruiting and trafficking women, including one as young as 14, for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Federal investigators believe the 60-year-old socialite “played a critical role in the grooming and abuse of minor victims that occurred in locations including New York, Florida, and New Mexico,” according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice in July 2020.

“In addition, as alleged, Maxwell made several false statements in sworn depositions in 2016,” according to the press release.

Maxwell’s attorneys claimed, according to NBC News, that she has been made a scapegoat in the aftermath of Epstein’s death because he was never tried.

They also claimed that Epstein, who was referred to as a “master manipulator,” used Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Sex Trafficking Trial