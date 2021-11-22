In a Shirtless Post, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Announces a Film Project.

In a shirtless Instagram post, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, announces a film project.

Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, appears to be following in his father’s footsteps.

You have to see how the 24-year-old imitates his father in his most recent shirtless Instagram photo.

Someone hasn’t skipped a day at the gym, and it shows!

“Excited to be filming ‘Lava’ with the @bitflixnfts team!” Joseph wrote on a November Instagram post.

Instagram has 21 posts.

“Explain what you think is going on in this scene.”

The 24-year-old can be seen standing in what appears to be a forest in the shirtless photos.

Naturally, fans expressed their opinions in the comments section, with some even joking that he, like his father, is starring in the latest Predator film.

One fan wrote, “You mean Predator 7,” while another wrote, “Predator 2.0.” Another fan wrote, “Get the choppa,” a reference to his famous father’s line from the original Predator film.

Joseph didn’t reveal any additional information about his latest role, including whether or not his father offered him any advice.

Nonetheless, much like his famous father, the California native isn’t afraid to flaunt his physique.

Before Halloween in October, Joseph posted a photo of himself flexing every muscle in his body for the camera.

He captioned a photo from the gym, “I bet you can’t guess my Halloween costume this year.”

“(I don’t have one, but I’m looking for ideas)” Joseph had previously credited his father with motivating him to go to the gym and train with him.

The Terminator star celebrated his son and all of his accomplishments in a sweet birthday post, proving that hard work pays off.

“Happy birthday @projoe2! I am so proud of you and I love you,” he wrote alongside photos of himself and his doppelganger son on Instagram.

“You’re killing it in the gym, in real estate, and as an actor.

I’m confident that this year will be even better.”

