In a shocking New Year’s Day special, the Daleks will kill Doctor Who.

In a shocking New Year’s Day special, the Daleks will murder Doctor Who.

DOCTOR Who is about to be wiped out by Daleks.

“When I first read the episode, I honestly thought, ‘Somebody has decided to write me out a bit sooner than I thought!” said actress Jodie Whittaker, who was taken aback.

Her New Year’s Day special, however, is not the end of her story.

Instead, the Doctor becomes trapped in a “time loop,” dying and resurrecting repeatedly.

“It’s brilliant to play because the first time you play the Doctor, it’s as if you’re grasping at those seconds and realising that it could be your last moment,” Jodie, 39, said.

In 1963, the Daleks battled the original Doctor, played by William Hartnell, with their battle cry “Exterminate, Exterminate.”

Although David Tennant’s tenth Doctor had to regenerate into a new body in 2008, all 12 subsequent Doctors have so far survived them.

“These are execution Daleks — not out to destroy the world, but out to destroy the Doctor,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said.

On New Year’s Day, BBC1 will air Eve of the Daleks at 7pm.

Jodie’s time as the Doctor will come to an end next autumn.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

You can contact us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We, too, pay for videos.

To submit yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, click here to get The Sun newspaper delivered for free.