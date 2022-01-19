In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears recalls Justin Timberlake’s family as “all I knew for many years.”

Britney Spears fueled her feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears by blaming their mother, Lynne Spears, for how the two were treated differently as children.

In a since-deleted post on Tuesday, January 18, the “Toxic” singer, 40, detailed how her parents and sister, 30, allegedly treated her after she and Justin Timberlake ended their four-year relationship in 2002.

“Right after Justin and I broke up, I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her TV shows… I was a ghost there!!!!!” the Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram caption.

“I’d worked my whole life and had no idea how to serve Mamma [sic].”

At the age of 12, Britney claimed that their mother “served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar” to the Zoey 101 star.

“She goes to lay out on a raft at the pool after watching TV for hours,” the former Mouseketeer wrote of her younger sibling’s alleged behavior.

“This was never my life,” the “Womanizer” singer said of being “in shock” when she saw how Jamie Lynn was treated while she was away.

“For many years, Justin’s family was all I knew,” Britney continued, adding that she met the former ‘NSync member in 1992.

They started dating six years later, but the couple broke up in 2002.

In February 2021, Timberlake apologized for his inaction and role in Britney’s public fallout, which resulted in her 13-year conservatorship.

(In November 2021, her legal adult guardianship was terminated after her father, Jamie Spears, announced he would step down as her estate’s conservator after more than a decade.)

Britney, on the other hand, mentioned in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday that their parents expected a lot more from her than Jamie Lynn.

“Things had changed, and Jamie Lynn had her own Nickelodeon show now.”

The “Work Bitch” singer wrote in the since-deleted message, “All I remember saying was ‘DAMN!!! How the hell does a 12-year-old land a Nickelodeon show????’

Lynne “never got my iced chocolate drink,” Britney said, explaining that she was supposed to be a “grown up.”

