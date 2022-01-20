In a Sister Wives clip, Kody’s family is exposed to COVID-19.

Robyn claims that her entire family was exposed to COVID-19 at her daughter’s birthday party in an E! exclusive clip.

Check out what she had to say here, and tune in on January to see the full episode.

TLC’s Number 23

The Browns didn’t want anyone bringing this birthday present to the party.

Robyn and Kody Brown of Sister Wives celebrated their daughter Ariella’s birthday on January 10th, and she requested that the entire family attend.

Everyone was tested for COVID-19 ahead of time in order to do so.

However, in an exclusive E! News clip from January,

Robyn explains in episode 23 that the fun and games didn’t last long.

Her nanny’s husband tested positive the day after the party, and the nanny herself tested positive the day after that.

Robyn says in the video, “We got everybody together.”

“If it had just been me and my kids throwing Ari’s birthday party at our house, the only point of exposure we would have worried about would have been whether or not Kody was going somewhere.”

“Right now, there’s a chance we’re all infected with COVID,” she continues.

“I don’t want us all to think, ‘OK, well, we can’t do this any longer.'”

“The first thing that happened when Robyn told me this is I was like, ‘Holy cow, she’s been doing everything right, how did she get exposed to COVID?'” Kody continues in the video.

“I’m thinking, ‘This virus is just terrifying,'” he says.

“This only adds to Kody’s credibility,” Robyn explains.

“That, you know, getting together might be too much of a risk…I’m just hoping we’re fine.”

Kody established strict COVID rules for his wives Robyn, Janelle, Christine, and Meri earlier in the season, dubbed the “Rules for Family Social Exposure,” which included “wear mask in public” and “no movie theaters, bars, fitness center, or restaurants.” This has caused friction in the family because the wives and kids all have differing opinions about how strict COVID precautions should be.

Watch the full video above and catch Sister Wives on January.

TLC’s number 23

Kody and His Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip