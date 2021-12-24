In a sneak peek for the carol concert Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton sits at the piano.

In a sneak peek for the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton sits at the piano.

In advance of tonight’s Together at Christmas carol concert, Kate Middleton shared a video of herself sitting at a piano.

The Duchess of Cambridge sat and poised herself ready to play the piano ahead of the concert at Westminster Abbey, wearing a red dress and her signature bouncy brunette hair.

Kate, 39, teased the televised carol concert by tying bows to a Christmas tree the day before.

She will host the event, which will draw a crowd of 1,200 people, including her husband William.

Kate looked stunning in a festive Catherine Walker coat with large bow detail, a red dress, and the Queen Mother’s sapphire fringe earrings, which she borrowed from the Queen.

