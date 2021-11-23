In a sneak peek from Season 2 of ‘When Hope Calls,’ Abigail assists Gabriel with a dilemma.

In a sneak peek from Season 2 of ‘When Hope Calls,’ Abigail helps Gabriel with a dilemma.

Fans of When Hope Calls recently received another sneak peek at the show’s upcoming Christmas special, and it appears that romance is in the air in Brookfield.

Abigail (Lori Loughlin) gives Gabriel (RJ Hatanaka) some advice on the best gift to give a special person in his life in a new clip from the When Calls the Hearts spinoff’s season 2 premiere.

It appears that we haven’t seen the last of Jack Thornton.

On November 1, the GAC Family posted a new sneak peek from When Hope Calls to Twitter.

Gabriel asks Abigail for her opinion on three potential Christmas gifts for a friend: perfume, a rolling pin, and a scarf in the clip.

After getting a whiff of the perfume, Abigail immediately dismisses it.

“If you gave this to Lillian, you wouldn’t be her friend,” she says.

Gabriel is taken aback by Abigail’s suspicion that he was shopping for Lillian (Morgan Kohan).

It was a lucky guess, she says.

Abigail is unimpressed by the rolling pin, too.

She points out that Lillian is unlikely to want a “household appliance.”

Now that the perfume and rolling pin have been ruled out, what do you think of Gabriel’s third suggestion, the scarf? Abigail likes it.

Will it, however, convey to Lillian what Gabriel desires?

“I like being your friend,” Abigail says to the mountie.

“Would you like to send that message?”

Gabriel’s embarrassed reaction suggests that he doesn’t.

Abigail gently suggests that he give Lillian a gift that she won’t be able to find in a store.

She suggests, “Why don’t you just speak to her from your heart? That’s a gift that keeps on giving.”

Will there be a Christmas Special for ‘When Calls the Heart’ in 2021?

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Gabriel isn’t the only mountie with whom Abigail has a conversation.

Daniel Lissing will reprise his role as Jack Thornton from When Calls the Heart in the highly anticipated second season premiere.

Loughlin’s character faces Thornton’s Jack in teaser images from the upcoming holiday special.

Given that Jack died in When Calls the Heart Season 5, it’s unclear exactly how his character’s appearance will be explained.

It’s conceivable that he’ll…

